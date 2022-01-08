Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centamin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Centamin from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.59.

OTCMKTS CELTF opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. Centamin has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $1.77.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

