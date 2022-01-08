Centamin (TSE:CEE) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.66

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.66 and traded as low as C$1.53. Centamin shares last traded at C$1.56, with a volume of 50,630 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Friday, December 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.66.

In other news, Director Mark Anthony Bankes bought 29,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.87 per share, with a total value of C$25,311.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 289,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$252,239.20.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

