Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Raised to $96.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target raised by Truist from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CNC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $76.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54. Centene has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $85.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day moving average is $70.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $232,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $629,562.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,653,442 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Centene by 1.1% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 1.3% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Centene by 50.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 1.9% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 90.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

