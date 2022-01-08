Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at National Bank Financial

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CGAU has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.68.

NYSE:CGAU opened at $8.11 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -4.25.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $220.56 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,562,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,284,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

