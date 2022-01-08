Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $240.54

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 240.54 ($3.24) and traded as low as GBX 230.50 ($3.11). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 232 ($3.13), with a volume of 4,277,951 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Thursday. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.98) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 241.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 240.54. The company has a market cap of £398.70 million and a PE ratio of 9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Central Asia Metals Company Profile (LON:CAML)

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

