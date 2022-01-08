Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $240.54

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 240.54 ($3.24) and traded as low as GBX 230.50 ($3.11). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 232 ($3.13), with a volume of 4,277,951 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Thursday. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.98) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 241.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 240.54. The company has a market cap of £398.70 million and a PE ratio of 9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

