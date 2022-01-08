Centric Cash Market Cap Achieves $1.24 Million (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Centric Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000977 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000922 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00054378 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash (CRYPTO:CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

