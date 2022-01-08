Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)’s stock price fell 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.52 and last traded at $48.50. 3,533 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 144,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.24.

A number of brokerages have commented on LEU. Zacks Investment Research cut Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital upgraded Centrus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $726.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.44.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $2.53. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $631,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $536,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,376 shares of company stock worth $2,516,590 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Centrus Energy by 72.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Centrus Energy by 1,434.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 598.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.