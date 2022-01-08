Chainlink Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.33 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. One Chainlink coin can now be bought for $24.26 or 0.00058932 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $11.33 billion and approximately $2.53 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007054 BTC.

Chainlink Coin Profile

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 467,009,550 coins. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

