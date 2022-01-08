Chainswap (ASAP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $49,831.00

Chainswap (CURRENCY:ASAP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Chainswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0610 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainswap has a market cap of $1.07 million and $49,831.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chainswap has traded 41.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00058805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005486 BTC.

Chainswap Coin Profile

ASAP is a coin. It was first traded on April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,615,726 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Buying and Selling Chainswap

