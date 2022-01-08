ChainX Price Hits $1.47 (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One ChainX coin can now be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00003490 BTC on popular exchanges. ChainX has a total market cap of $17.72 million and $616,591.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ChainX has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00057737 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00077516 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,077.39 or 0.07304317 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,107.70 or 0.99944401 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00070786 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006860 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 12,048,875 coins. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars.

