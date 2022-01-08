Chariot Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) Trading 17.8% Higher

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF)’s stock price traded up 17.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 42,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.

About Chariot Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:OIGLF)

Chariot Ltd. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company focused on the Atlantic margins. It operates through the Exploration and Appraisal; and Corporate segments. The company was founded by Adonis Pouroulis on August 13, 2007 and is headquartered in St. Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

