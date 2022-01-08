Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.17. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 30.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 41,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $126,938.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $69,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 133,830 shares of company stock worth $390,389. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 217.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 810,000 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter worth about $668,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 7,073.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 33,597 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the third quarter worth about $677,000. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

