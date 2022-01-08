Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,103 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.3% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 32.5% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 4,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS stock opened at $104.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.37. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.02 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

