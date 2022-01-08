Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 316 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $738,092,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959,247 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.11.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $2,343,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,239,428 shares of company stock valued at $101,124,408. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $91.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $166.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.40. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $92.32.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

