Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 341 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,951.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $115.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.67. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $115.12 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

