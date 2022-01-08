Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,215 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 59.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $669.24.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $567.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $160.72 billion, a PE ratio of 75.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $641.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $574.17. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.33 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.