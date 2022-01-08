Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $1.90 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,178 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ opened at $53.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $225.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

