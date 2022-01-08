Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,591 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock worth $10,185,128. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $135.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.84 and a 200-day moving average of $125.11. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $238.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.