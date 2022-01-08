Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,234,219,000 after purchasing an additional 377,198 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,456,701,000 after purchasing an additional 190,411 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,086,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,259,741,000 after purchasing an additional 360,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,999,835 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,275,508,000 after purchasing an additional 92,447 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.63.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $405.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $396.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.05. The firm has a market cap of $423.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

