Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $192.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.35. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.15 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $225.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $278.00 to $224.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.36.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

