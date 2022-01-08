Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $266.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.47. The stock has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 101.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.47.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

