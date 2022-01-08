Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 79 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,692,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5,453.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 224,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,960,000 after buying an additional 220,281 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,652,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,019,000 after buying an additional 206,402 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,885,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 306,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,525,000 after buying an additional 29,458 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $215.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.06. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $169.49 and a 1 year high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

