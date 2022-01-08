Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $303.82

Shares of Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 303.82 ($4.09) and traded as high as GBX 309.48 ($4.17). Chemring Group shares last traded at GBX 293 ($3.95), with a volume of 1,165,379 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.12) target price on shares of Chemring Group in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Chemring Group from GBX 385 ($5.19) to GBX 355 ($4.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The stock has a market cap of £821.14 million and a P/E ratio of 20.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 291.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. Chemring Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

Chemring Group Company Profile (LON:CHG)

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

