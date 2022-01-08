Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 23,211 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $29,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after buying an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after buying an additional 1,844,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after buying an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,190,395,000 after buying an additional 537,762 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX opened at $125.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.10. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $84.57 and a 52 week high of $125.54. The company has a market capitalization of $241.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $3,757,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,801 shares of company stock worth $48,305,317 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.