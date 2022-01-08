Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $508.85 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will post $508.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $507.70 million to $510.00 million. Chico’s FAS reported sales of $386.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $453.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Chico’s FAS stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.88. 2,025,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $7.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the third quarter worth about $54,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

