Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $508.85 Million

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will post $508.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $507.70 million to $510.00 million. Chico’s FAS reported sales of $386.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $453.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Chico’s FAS stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.88. 2,025,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $7.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the third quarter worth about $54,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chico’s FAS (CHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.