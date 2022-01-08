China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) Shares Up 12.5%

China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) rose 12.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 132,837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 171,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut China Evergrande Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54.

China Evergrande Group, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the property development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Investment, Property Management Services, and Other Businesses. It is involved in the development of residential properties, as well as other businesses, including property investment, property management, property construction, new energy vehicle, hotel operation, finance, internet, cultural tourism, and health businesses.

