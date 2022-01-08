Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Chindata Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.71.

CD opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Chindata Group has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.68 and a beta of 2.83.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chindata Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chindata Group (CD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.