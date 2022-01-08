Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Chindata Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.71.

NASDAQ CD opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 94.68 and a beta of 2.83. Chindata Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chindata Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CD. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at $51,429,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 136.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,200,000 after buying an additional 3,369,618 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 100.8% in the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,575,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,298,000 after buying an additional 3,299,899 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 76.6% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,205,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,595,000 after buying an additional 3,124,291 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 310.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,177,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,723,000 after buying an additional 2,403,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

