CHS Inc. (CHSCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.
Shares of CHSCL opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.03. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28.
CHS Company Profile
