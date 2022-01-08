CHS Inc. (CHSCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of CHSCL opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.03. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.