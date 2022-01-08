Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Hits New 1-Year High at $103.22

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $103.22 and last traded at $102.54, with a volume of 1450154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.82.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.01.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.98%.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

