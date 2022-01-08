CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Short Interest Down 30.2% in December

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 439,500 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the November 30th total of 629,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of CI Financial stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $20.97. 39,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.35. CI Financial has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $24.52.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $525.23 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 38.28% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1447 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.84%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CI Financial by 851.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in CI Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in CI Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CI Financial by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in CI Financial by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIXX. Zacks Investment Research raised CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins upped their target price on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

