CIBC Boosts GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Price Target to C$64.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GDIFF. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$66.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Desjardins reduced their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.00 to C$64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GDI Integrated Facility Services presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.67.

GDIFF stock opened at $43.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average of $43.05. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services, Inc engages in the provision of commercial facility services. It operates through the following segments: Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical Services, and Complementary Services. The Janitorial Canada and Janitorial USA segments provides commercial cleaning services which also includes cleaning and dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, cleaning floors, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, exterior facility cleaning, interior parking cleaning, and garbage removal.

