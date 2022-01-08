Citigroup Boosts Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target to $46.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on SMPL. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.
Shares of SMPL stock opened at $39.31 on Thursday. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average of $37.17.
In other Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 16,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $583,380.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $599,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 441,999 shares of company stock worth $17,384,845. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Simply Good Foods
The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.
