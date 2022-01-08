Citigroup Boosts Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target to $46.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SMPL. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $39.31 on Thursday. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average of $37.17.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 16,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $583,380.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $599,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 441,999 shares of company stock worth $17,384,845. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

