Citigroup Downgrades Ball (NYSE:BLL) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $105.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.47.

NYSE BLL opened at $90.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.11. Ball has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.48.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ball will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.92%.

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ball by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 1,025.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

