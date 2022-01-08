City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

CIO has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, City Office REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $21.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.36. City Office REIT has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $925.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.60.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 15.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 237,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 109,811 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,412,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 132,062 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

