ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of AMMO as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMMO by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in AMMO by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AMMO by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in AMMO by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in AMMO by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AMMO alerts:

POWW stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. AMMO, Inc. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.26 million, a PE ratio of 35.57 and a beta of -0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.72.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. AMMO had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $61.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMMO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.