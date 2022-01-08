ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $565,000 Stock Holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYFM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $23.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.73. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $123.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.72 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HYFM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

