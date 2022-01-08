ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 6,200 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 56.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,462,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,977,000 after purchasing an additional 537,407 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,986,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,045,000 after purchasing an additional 277,849 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 120,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 147,324 shares during the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $67.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.05 and its 200 day moving average is $64.83. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.11 and a twelve month high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $786.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 4.48%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $934,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Farhad Nanji bought 126,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.77 per share, for a total transaction of $8,059,188.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 412,554 shares of company stock worth $26,628,876 and sold 45,000 shares worth $2,985,150. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

