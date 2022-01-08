Cleanaway Waste Management (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Shares Up 0.4%

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.29. 420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08.

Cleanaway Waste Management Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSPCF)

Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd. engages in the provision of total waste management, industrial, and environment services. It operates through the following segments: Solid Waste Services, Liquid Waste and Health Services, and Industrial Services and Waste Services. The Solid Waste Services segment includes commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for all types of solid waste stream and ownership and management of waste transfer stations and landfills.

