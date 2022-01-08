Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CWAN. Piper Sandler started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.40.

NYSE:CWAN opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.68.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.89 million. Research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 21,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.42 per share, with a total value of $477,254.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 639,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,306,970 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 10.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

