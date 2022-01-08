Clifford Sosin Buys 56,815 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 56,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,564,004.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Clifford Sosin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Clifford Sosin bought 75,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.45 per share, for a total transaction of $5,058,750.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Clifford Sosin bought 36,875 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,125.00.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $61.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.92. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $59.48 and a one year high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.40 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 50.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 245.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 67.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the third quarter worth $39,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

