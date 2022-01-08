Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clover Health Investments Corp. is a healthcare technology company. It uses its proprietary technology platform to collect, structure and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients. Clover Health Investments Corp., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III, is based in Calif. “

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

CLOV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an underperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CLOV opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Clover Health Investments has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $28.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $427.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.01 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Clover Health Investments will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya bought 1,739,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOV. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Context Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 284.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clover Health Investments (CLOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.