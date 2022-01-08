CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of CME Group worth $63,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.42.

CME stock opened at $225.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.73 and a twelve month high of $232.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.10%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.