CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNFinance Holdings Limited provides home equity loan services principally in China. It facilitates loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The Company’s primary target borrower segment is MSE owners who own real properties in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. CNFinance Holdings Limited is based in China. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CNF. Greenridge Global upped their target price on shares of CNFinance from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNFinance from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

CNF stock opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 543.88, a current ratio of 543.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $299.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.31. CNFinance has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $6.34.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.22. CNFinance had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CNFinance will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CNFinance stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

