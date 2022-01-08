CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target Cut to $22.00

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.35 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.42.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.02. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 240,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 16,897 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

