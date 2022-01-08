CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) PT Lowered to $19.00

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CNHI. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.35 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.42.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average is $17.02. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 12.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 481,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 4.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

