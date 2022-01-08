Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Short Interest Up 23.3% in December

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,300 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the November 30th total of 85,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of Cogna Educação stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. Cogna Educação has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58.

About Cogna Educação

Cogna Educação SA is a private educational organization, which engages in the provision of educational services. The firm’s activities include in-class and distance-learning, higher education and post-graduate courses, managing child, K-12 and high school teaching activities, selling textbooks and learning aids, and licensing teaching and pedagogic products.

