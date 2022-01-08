Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,029 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,033,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,530,198 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,560,442,000 after purchasing an additional 386,979 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,110,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,047,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,744 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,969,003 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $828,973,000 after purchasing an additional 639,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 181.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,182,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $847,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTSH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $87.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $92.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

