Coldstack Price Down 10.6% This Week (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last week, Coldstack has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Coldstack coin can currently be bought for about $1.56 or 0.00003748 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coldstack has a market cap of $2.35 million and $84,578.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00058097 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00080754 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,079.93 or 0.07378771 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,603.47 or 0.99671966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00071163 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006769 BTC.

Coldstack Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

