Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th.

NYSE:CL traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $84.44. 2,818,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,437,864. The stock has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.89 and a 200-day moving average of $79.10.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 39.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 30,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

